18 burnt beyond recognition in Bauchi fatal accident

No fewer than 18 people were burnt beyond recognition in a fatal accident that occurred on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The fatal crash according to the State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) was reported by the Zebra 30, Toro – Magama – Gumau in Toro LGA.

According to a FIR from the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, the fatal crash occurred on 4/1/2023 at about 1640hrs but was reported through a call to the FRSC operatives at 1640hrs while the operatives arrived at the scene 1649hrs taking them 7 minutes to respond.

The fatal crash occurred at Nabordo village on the ever-busy Jos – Bauchi Federal Highway involving 2 vehicles, a Toyota Hiace with registration number FKE 688 and a MAN Diesel trailer.

According to the FIR, the number of people involved in the crash was 21 making up of 3 Male Adults, 15 female Adults, and 3 children who were completely burnt beyond recognition.

The nature of the road traffic crash (RTC) was multiple while the probable cause of the RTC of the crash was a result of speed limit violation (SPV).

While nothing was recovered at the scene, rescue was carried out along with the Unit Command from Toro.

ACC JO Bebia and Zebra 30 of the FRSC have given the victims a mass burial in conjunction with the NPF/ Social Welfare Officers.