The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has disclosed that 176 Boko Haram fighters have surrendered and 140 terrorists have been neutralized in Operation Lake Sanity 2 around the Lake Chad Basin.

The Commander of the MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali announced this at a press briefing at the Officer’s Mess in Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He explained that Operation Lake Sanity II, a joint military operation consisting of troops from Cameroon, Chad, and Nigeria, has achieved significant success against Boko Haram which resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of armaments, including 796 rounds of ammunition, one PKM machine gun, five AK-47 rifles, two motorcycles, and eight magazines, alongside various other arms, ammunition, and logistics support items.

According to him, the operation has also resulted in the destruction of crucial terrorist logistic bases and staging areas, particularly around Tumbum Fulani, Bagadaza, Zannari, Doron Naira, and other key locations in the Lake Chad Basin area.

The surrendered insurgents and arrested individuals are currently being interrogated and processed. The operation aims to clear terrorist strongholds in the Lake Chad Basin area and has resulted in the neutralization of over 140 terrorists, despite initial challenges in which the MNJTF lost six soldiers.

The MNJTF has expressed gratitude to the Chiefs of Defence Staff from all troop-contributing countries and acknowledged the support provided by national operations such as Operation Emergency 4 in Cameroon, Operation Hadin Kai in Nigeria, and the Chadian national operations.

“The success of Operation Lake Sanity 2 is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our troops,” said Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali. “Although the operation continues, the advancements we’ve made are critical steps towards restoring peace and stability in the region.” The MNJTF remains committed to its mandate of creating a safe and secure environment in the Lake Chad areas affected by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.”

