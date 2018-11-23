FG urges strict observance of declared public holidays

THE Federal Government has urged Nigerians to ensure the strict observance of all Public Holidays declared by the government in accordance with the provision of the law.

Minister of Interior, Lieutenant Gen (rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau who said this on Friday in Abuja, said the laws establishing Public Holidays were contained in the Public Holidays Act of 1979, which states that: “The days mentioned in the Schedule to this Act shall be kept as public holidays throughout Nigeria.”

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Press, Ministry of Interior, Mr Mohammed Manga, on behalf of the Minister.

Dambazau accordingly urged all Nigerians irrespective of their organisations, institutions or affiliations to ensure they obey and observe all holidays declared by the government.

He added that the Act provides that: “No person shall be compellable to do any act on a day appointed by or under the provisions of this Act to be kept as a public holiday which he would not be compellable to do on a Sunday.”

The Minister warned that government would not hesitate to sanction any organisation, institution or affiliation that denies Nigerians the right to observe their holidays as provided in the Act by an “appropriate authority.”