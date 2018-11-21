Offa robbery: Principal suspect dead, police say

The principal suspect in the deadly April 5 bank robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State, Michael Adikwu, is dead.

The Force headquarters of the Nigerian police passed the information about the death of Adikwu to the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Kwara State on Tuesday.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Kwara state, Kamaldeen Ajibade, disclosed this when five suspects in connection with Offa bank robbery were arraigned before an Ilorin high Court on Wednesday.

Ajibade told the court that in view of the information about the death of the principal suspect, Adikwu, and none representation of the accused persons by a lawyer, would necessitate an amendment to the charges preferred against the accused.

He also informed the court that reason behind amendment was that the principal suspect, Adikwu, had made statement with the police before his reported death.

He therefore urged the court to grant an adjournment to enable his office to effect necessary amendment to the charges.

In her short ruling, the presiding judge, justice alimat Salman, agreed with the Attorney General that there was the need to effect some changes preferred against the accused in view of the reported death of the principal suspect and lack of legal representation for the accused persons.

She therefore adjourned the case till November 30.