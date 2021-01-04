17,000 engaged for special public works programme in Plateau

Arrangements have been concluded for the take-off the Federal Government Special Public Works Programme in Plateau State with the recruitment of 17, 000 candidates across the seventeen local government area of the state.

The Chairman Plateau State Selection Committee for the programme, Hon. Rufus Bature who disclosed this to Nigerian Tribune in Jos said all necessary arrangements have made for the take-off the programme this week, adding equipment have equally been purchased to ensure smooth take-off.

Bature said: “1000 persons were engaged in each of the 17 local government areas of the state in line with the stipulated guidelines, they were properly profiled and verified accordingly. Some of the equipment purchased include wheel narrows, shovels, rain boots, diggers among other implements that would aid their works.”

Hon. Rufus Bature who said the Special Works Programme has been used all over the world to reach out to the unskilled workers in times of distress added that the programme was designed for artisans to do public works for three months at N20,000 per month.

According to him, it was also designed to mitigate the lack of job opportunities through a short term engagement in the rural areas and by engaging one thousand unemployed persons per local government areas for a period of three months.

He stated that the jobs were designed as dry season/off-season transient job programme and was originally designed for the rehabilitation/maintenance of public and social amenities.

He said: “In Plateau State, we are set for the programme, from all indications it might be launched this week with the permission of the minister and the state government. So far there’s no complain from any quarter on the selection process. It was done in a transparent way, 100 slots were given to each of the federal wards in the state.”

