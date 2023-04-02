By Segun Adebayo

There seems not to be an end in sight to the 17-year-old feud between Basketmouth and Ayo Makun, otherwise known as AY Comedian. Those who are conversant with the cold relationship between AY and Basketmouth as he’s fondly called would understand that it has taken a new dimension in the last few days. This is coming on the heels of the recent allegations made by AY, who claimed that he could not understand why Basketmouth had refused to let go of the beef that has lasted for 17 years.

While R reliably gathered that top shots in the comedy circle have made attempts to put an end to the raging beef, they are said to have given up as it seemed they keep hitting a brick wall over the matter.

AY, days back, revealed the genesis of his problem with Basketmouth, saying trouble started when the dreadlock-wearing comedian allegedly refused to pay him N30,000 agreed fee on a gig he handled for Basketmouth. He alleged that Basketmouth claimed he had not been paid for the gig, but he later found out he had been paid.

When R reached out to Basketmouth’s team to get his reaction to AY’s claim, they insisted Basketmouth would not be speaking on the matter. Another effort to get him to react was met with the same response, saying they have better things to deal with than commenting on such matters.

