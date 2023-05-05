Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old from Michigan, USA, committed suicide after being the victim of a naked picture blackmail. Three Nigerian males who live in Lagos have been accused of his death.

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, Samson Ogochi, 20, and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, have been named as the men awaiting extradition to the United States.

On May 3, 2023, Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, announced the unsealing of a federal indictment accusing the three Nigerians of extorting money from countless young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the country.

DeMay, a 17-year-old, was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 25, 2022.

His death triggered an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, which resulted in the indictment that was revealed today.