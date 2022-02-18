17 persons burnt beyond recognition on Lagos-Ibadan expressway as tanker, bus collide, catch fire

By Tribune Online
17 persons burnt

17 persons lost their lives in a head-on collision involving a Mazda bus and a petroleum tanker at about 5.00 am on Friday, before Isara bridge, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In a statement by the Public Education Sector Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Commander Florence Okpe said route violation was the suspected cause of the accident.

She noted that the head-on collision resulted in a fire outbreak, adding that three bodies have been identified while others burnt beyond recognition.

The FRSC officer said the vehicles were partially obstructing the service lane, while adding that the command could not really be ascertained which of the vehicles was at fault, saying that the bus was coming from Lagos while the tanker was coming from Ibadan.

Okpe added that only one male, one female and one female child could only be identified out of the deceased.

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you'll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

