No fewer than 17 supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly died, while 27 others sustained injuries after a truck conveying them to a campaign rally was involved in an accident in Zamfara.

The victims were travelling from Falale, Dankosa and Iyaka villages in Gummi Local Government Area to attend the campaign flag-off of Governor Dauda Lawal in Talata Mafara when the accident occurred.

A source familiar with the incident and residents of Gummi, including Mallam Ibrahim, said 14 people died at the scene, while three others reportedly died shortly after funeral prayers were held for those who died at the scene.

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Another source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, put the death toll at 17, adding that several others sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospitals in Sokoto for treatment.

“As I am speaking to you, 17 people have died. Many others sustained serious injuries, and we are afraid that some of them may not survive. They were taken to Sokoto Teaching Hospital,” the source disclosed.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Gummi Local Government Area, Hon. Aminu Falale, said he could not immediately ascertain the exact number of casualties but confirmed that the accident occurred.

Falale expressed distress over the incident, noting that many of the victims were from his community.

He said he had directed that victims with serious injuries be referred to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, and Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Governor Dauda Lawal has suspended campaign activities scheduled to hold in Maru Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, following the accident involving APC supporters.

In a statement issued on Monday night, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Dantawasa, said the state government was deeply saddened by the incident.

The government extended its condolences to the bereaved families, the Gummi Emirate and the APC family in Zamfara over the loss.