16 years of PDP administration wasteful, 6 years of APC far better ― Lawan

Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan has described as wasteful the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) 16 years administration of the country, saying that the achievements recorded were nothing compared to what President Buhari had done in six years of the APC led administration.

The Senate President made the assertion on Sunday while speaking at the launching of distribution of vehicles, motorcycles and empowerment kits facilitated by Sen. Saidu Ahmed Alkali, representing Gombe North Senatorial District of Gombe State.

Ahmad Lawan remarked that the APC led administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has within the last 6 years and a half performed very well in repositioning the nation despite the paucity of funds and other daunting challenges.

According to him, “APC has done so much within the last 6 years and a half and by the grace of God the National Assembly will continue to support Mr President to ensure that we deliver our campaign promises to Nigerians,”.

The Senate President stressed that, ” They ( PDP) did nothing to better the lives of Nigerians despite huge resources available to them. Our performance in the last 6 years far outweighs what the PDP claimed to have done in the last 16 years”.

He therefore used the occasion to caution Nigerians not to give heed to the antics of the opposition party even as the 2023 general elections draw to a close.

He then described as significant, the transformative initiatives and purposeful leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya towards putting Gombe State on the path of sustainable socio-economic and infrastructural development.

Ahmad Lawan also commended Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for entrenching democratic values as well as providing dividends of democracy to the people of Gombe State, especially those at the grassroots.

He noted that the end has justified the means through the election of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and therefore urged the people of Gombe State to continue to rally around him and support his policies and programmes which he observed are ultimately geared towards a better and brighter future.

The Senate President said that, “Your Excellency Governor Inuwa, on behalf of all of us in the Senate and indeed the National Assembly, I commend your giant strides and purposeful leadership; we pray for you and of course we say 4+4”.

To the facilitator of the empowerment scheme, the Senate President said, giving the pedigree of Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali in the red chamber, he is not perplexed by the heart rendering items on display for distribution to constituents in Gombe North senatorial district.

The Senate President described both Governor Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali as tested and trusted democrats who are well known for their commitment to the continued wellbeing and welfare of their people.

In his remarks, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described the distribution of 50 motor vehicles, 500 motorcycles, over 600 planters and other empowerment kits by Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali as a great achievement and a testament of good representation.

He therefore commended Senator Saidu Alkali for his commitment towards the welfare of his constituents and the Senate President for leading other Senators to partake in the social and economic upliftment of the people of Gombe North Senatorial District.

Inuwa Yahaya expressed confidence that given the performance of the All Progressives Congress in the State, the APC remains the party of choice and a preferred political platform for the people of the State.

The Governor announced the engagement of 3700 youths who will serve as special agents that will be liaising between the State Government and the people across the nooks and crannies of the State.

He also said he has since directed the State Ministry of Finance to commence the payment of December salary effective Monday ahead of yuletide and also approved the release of 1.5 billion naira for the payment of backlog of gratuity to state’s retirees.

Earlier speaking, the facilitator of the empowerment programme and Senator representing Gombe North Senatorial District, Saidu Ahmed Alkali explained that the scheme was put together to complement the efforts of the government in uplifting the living conditions of the people, particularly within his constituency.

He thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for being an inspiration to him in his political sojourn and assured to continue to strive to deliver on his mandate through effective representation, lawmaking and constituency outreach.

There were goodwill messages from other personalities, including Sen. BK Amos, Hon. Kabiru Usman Kukandaka and others.

