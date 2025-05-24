16-year-old scores 364 in UTME, 1510 out of 1600 in SAT

16-year-old Delta State-born Anthony Chinecherem Toruka has scored high in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) examination.

Anthony, an SS3 student of St Augustine College, New Karu, Nasarawa State, for the UTME, scored 76 in English, 94 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 96 in Physics, making a total of 364 out of 400. For the SAT, he scored 1510 out of 1600.

With this feat, since the inception of his school, he is the first to amass such unprecedented scores in the two examinations.

As reported by his school, he has maintained a consistently excellent academic record since SS1 and has been exposed to writing external examinations.

In 2022, the college principal granted about five brilliant students in his class to sit for the General Certificate of Education (GCE), alongside SS3 students of that year, to test their capabilities, and Anthony had the best result in that GCE, with four As and four Bs.

Anthony, who has won many awards in his school, across Nasarawa State, and the country, is soft-spoken and is the ICT Prefect of his school.

He loves playing volleyball and plans to study software engineering at the university.

