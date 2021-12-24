16-year-old Precious Okorie emerges one-day governor of Abia State

The Abia State government has announced, on Wednesday, 16-year-old Precious Nnenna Okorie as its one-day governor, making her the fourth one-day governor of the state since the programme was initiated by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration.

The One-Day governor, whose tenure ran from Wednesday to Thursday, in her inaugural speech, appreciated Ikpeazu for the platform his administration has created to challenge the young people of Abia to do more and to become more for themselves and for their families. She also applauded Ikpeazu for the work he has been doing on infrastructural development.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Special Adviser to Governor Ikpeazu on Teenage Matters, Mrs Chinenenma Umeseaka.

Okorie noted that she came from a poor home where the basic needs of life are scarce. She regarded her new feat as a rare opportunity and a glimpse of hope for her parents and siblings.

“This is a Christmas gift I won’t forget in a hurry,” Okorie said.

Within 24 hours, Okorie pioneered the affairs of the state. She had earlier expressed desire in her manifesto to help discharge some patients in the hospital who are unable to pay their bills due to financial constraints.

Furthermore, she desired to revamp the children parliament, to give a voice to every child in the state, and to ensure that the right of every child, which includes good and free education, is secured.

She also spoke on the effect of drug abuse amongst the youths and promised to redirect the attention of the youths to embrace education and skill acquisition as a panacea to drug abuse and other social vices.

Governor Ikpeazu, at the inauguration of the One-Day Governor, appreciated Umeseaka for her relentless effort, diligence and passion to ensure that Abia children succeed in all walks of life.

He added that “the programme has helped Abia children to embrace excellence in their academics and to uphold diligence as the bedrock of success.”

Ikpeazu and other government officials warmly received the One Day governor and entrusted her with the power and responsibility to pioneer the affairs of the state. They also charged her to prioritise security to ensure that lives and properties are secured during this festive period.

Umeseaka, in her statement, appreciated Governor Ikpeazu for allowing this platform, which is her brainchild, to exist and for constantly being a pillar of great support to the programme.

She promised to deliver on her assignment “with all sense of diligence to further promote academic excellence, in character and in learning, amongst teenagers in Abia State.”

Okorie was awarded the sum of one million naira and has automatically become an ambassador of the state.

One-day Governor Okorie hails from Amaebuo Eziukwu Amaorji in Okoko Item in Bende local government area of Abia State. She is a student of Galaxy Gem College, Aba.

The competition that produced Okorie as the one-day governor was organised for teenagers from all the schools in the three zones of the state (Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia), through essay writing, speech presentation, and other I.Q. test.

