16-year-old girl stabs father’s friend for allegedly attempting to rape her

A 16-year-old girl has stabbed a 49-year-old man, identified to be his father’s s friend to death for allegedly attempting to rape her.

The girl, Timilehin Taiwo has been arrested by the police in Oke Odo divisional police station while the remains of 49 years old Babatunde Ishola have been taken to the mortuary.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the deceased Babatunde was until the incident, a security guard at a public primary school in Aboru.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune and added that the suspected would be charged to court.

The police image maker said, “On 7/3/2020 at about 1500hrs Oke Odo Police Station received an information that one Babatunde Ishola ‘m’ 49 years old, a security guard in a school at Aboru, was stabbed to death by one Timilehin Taiwo ‘f’ 16 years of No.10, Olalemide Street, Aboru, an SS3 student.”

He added that “Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Oke Odo visited the crime scene at Ogundele Street, Aboru, where the corpse of the man was found lying in his pool of blood.”

The Lagos State Police spokesperson also continued that “The corpse was evacuated to hospital for post mortem examination. ”

According to Elkana, “the suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered.”

The police in the state said, “in her statement, the suspect said, the deceased person, who is her father’s friend, invited her to his house to assist him in fetching water, as he lives in the house alone.”

The suspect also said that “she has always been helping him with the house chores. That while she was helping out with the water, on 7/3/2020, he attempted to rape her.”

Timilehin also told the police that “she picked a knife from the room and stabbed him. The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical and forensic examination.”

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for discreet investigation.