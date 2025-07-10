16-year-old girl sentenced to life imprisonment for death of FUT Minna lecturer

A 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of culpable homicide punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The girl, Miss Joy Afekafe, was convicted for causing the death of Dr Mrs Funmilayo Sherifat Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State, on 28 October 2023 at her Gbaiko residence.

Presiding over the case, Justice Mohammed Adishetu Mohammed of Minna High Court No. 4 ruled that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges of armed robbery and culpable homicide against the teenager.

According to the Principal State Counsel in the office of the Attorney General of Niger State, the two-count charges of armed robbery and culpable homicide are punishable under Sections 221 and 298 of the Penal Code.

Joy Afekafe had served as a housemaid to the late Dr Adefolalu from 2 October 2023. She was introduced to the household by Pastor Ojo Peters of the Voice of Mercy Church, Minna, which both the deceased and Joy’s mother attended.

While staying at the residence, Joy reportedly began stealing property and foreign currency, prompting Dr Adefolalu to dismiss her from her role.

Following her dismissal, the underage girl enlisted the help of two friends—identified as DJ Wallex and DJ Smart—to retaliate.

In her statement to officers of the Homicide Squad, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Niger State Police Command, the convict detailed how her accomplices—who remain at large—stabbed the deceased multiple times with knives. As the victim tried to defend herself with a stool, they overpowered her, seized the stool, and struck her on the head, leading to her immediate death. The attackers then stole two mobile phones, a laptop, and foreign currency from her bedroom.

Delivering the judgment, which lasted over two hours, Justice Mohammed stated that the prosecution had established both charges against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

He ruled: “On the whole and for all the reasons stated in this judgment, I hold that the prosecution was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that: Dr Mrs Funmilayo Sherifat Adefolalu is dead.

“That the death of Dr Mrs Funmilayo Sherifat Adefolalu was caused by the convict with her friends, now at large, when they used knives to stab her severally and eventually hit her with a wooden stool with the intention to kill her.

“From the evidence before me, I’m satisfied that the prosecution has proved the offences of culpable homicide punishable with death and armed robbery against the convict.”

Justice Mohammed noted that, based on the convict’s statement to the SCIID made on 3 November 2023 and her testimony in court, she was 14 years old at the time of the offence.

He added, “Although she is now 16 years old, by the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code, Laws of Niger State 1989, whosoever is found guilty of culpable homicide punishable with death shall be sentenced to death by a method prescribed by the trial judge.

“However, where the convict is less than 18 years old at the time of the offence, a sentence of death shall not be pronounced or recorded. Instead, the court shall sentence the person to life custodial or to such other terms.”

He subsequently sentenced her to life in a custodial centre for culpable homicide and ten years for armed robbery.

