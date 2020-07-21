A 16-year-old girl, simply identified as Toke, was killed on Monday night by yet-to-be-identified persons in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The corpse of Toke was found this morning inside a bush in Onikoko area along Ibadan/Oyo express road, on Tuesday morning.

The late Toke was said to have been sent out by her parents to buy fuel, on Monday night, but failed to return.

Men of the Moniya police station were said to have found the corpse in the bush.

Confirming the incident, State Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, said preliminary investigation pointed to a case of murder.

He added that the investigation had commenced to arrest the killers.

“A 16-year-old body was found inside the bush at Onikoko along Ibadan-Oyo express road, at past 9 am, on Tuesday.

“When the police from Divisional Police Officer, Moniya division, visited the scene, it was later discovered that the parents sent her, yesterday, at about 9 pm to go and buy petrol.

“In the process, she was attacked by some assailants who are still at large and the corpse was discovered in the morning. It is a case of suspected murder.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation to find out what happened again in that area. The investigation has started to find and soon we will arrest the perpetrators of that act,” Fadeyi said.