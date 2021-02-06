16-year-old boy commits suicide in Kaduna

A 16-year-old boy, Bright Haruna, was alleged to have committed suicide by hanging himself inside a room in their house located at Daura Road, in Kaduna metropolis.

It was gathered that the teenager took his life after being scolded by his father.

The development, threw residents of the area into mourning when the news filtered that the teenager committed suicide after being scolded by his father.

The incident occurred at about 4 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021, but for the quick intervention of security operatives, the neighbours had attempted lynching the father, Mr Haruna Umar before he was rescued.

When our correspondent visited the deceased resident at No. AZ 36, Daura Road, off Magajin Gari Kaduna, sympathisers were seen trooping in and out of the house to console the mother who was yet to fully recover from the unfortunate death of her son and subsequent arrest of her husband by the Police.

The offence committed by the boy that arouse the father’s anger was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

A source who spoke in confidence said, the father after beating the boy, went ahead to lock him up which paved way for him to hang himself in protest of the discipline melted on him.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident said that the boy’s lifeless body was discovered at Argungu Road, opposite Goni Club, on 03/02/2021 at about 1600hrs.

According to Police Spokesman, “the case has just been transferred to the criminal investigation department (CID).

“We have the father of the boy as the suspect. An investigation into it will soon commence now that the case has been transferred to State CID.

“The father did not report the issue to the Police. Based on the preliminary investigation, we gathered that the boy was subjected to severe punishment by the father.

“The boy’s body is in the morgue because we are investigating the actual cause of his death,” he said.

