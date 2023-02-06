Clement Idoko – Abuja

The Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya of Nigeria has condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of their Nigerian adherents on their way to the home country of their leader, Sheikhul-islam Alhaji Ibrahim Niasse in Senegal.

National Secretary of the movement, Sayyidi Mohammad AlQasim Yahaya, speaking at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja, also called for arrest and prosecution of all those behind the dastardly act.

According to him, report made available to the leadership of the movement in Nigeria indicated that the delegation of Nigerians in convoy of luxurious mini-buses on a fateful day were stopped by Burkinabe army on patrol and made to disembark from the buses, “randomly selected and cold-bloodedly shot to death in a most horrendous display of bestiality”.

Yahaya added that 16 of them were killed while some vehicles and their occupants are yet to be accounted for.

He said this ignoble act is against all known international convention and human rights charter globally, stressing that extant laws and conventions that guaranteed the sanctity and inviolability of human lives, irrespective of their origin and creed has been violated.

While quoting the African charter on Human and People’s Rights, Act cap 10, 2004, he noted that the law is binding on African state member countries including Burkina Faso and that this has been violated in this case.

“Tijjaniyya world- wide urgently draw the attention of the Nigerian government, the United Nations and Human Rights organisations to as a matter of urgency and responsibility, Wade into this matter by ensuring that the rights of the victims of this massacre are upheld and the blood thirsty culprits are immediately brought to book,” he said.

While awaiting the immediate actions of the world body and the government of Nigeria and Burkina Faso, the Tijjaniyya movement appeals to their teeming members globally to remain law abiding while pursuing course of Justice for the victims and their aggrieved families.

