16 million people suffer from stroke worldwide every year, says expert

The number of people who are affected by the deadly disease, stroke, has been put at 16 million people annually, across the globe.

The figure was released in Benin, Edo State capital, on Thursday, by stakeholders in the health sector, who gathered to mark the 10th year anniversary of the setting up of a dedicated stroke WARF at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Ugbowo, Benin.

The health stakeholders added that the total global figure of stroke patients, globally, is 70 million people.

Speaking at an event, the chairman of the event, Hon Solomon Eromosele, described the establishment of a dedicated ward for the treatment of stroke by UBTH as a milestone.

Eromosele, who was represented by Tom Itua, said: “We have been told by experts that 70 million people are affected by stroke worldwide out of these cases, 16 million cases are recorded annually.”

He urged the Federal Government to recognize the UBTH’s effort by giving the teaching hospital the support it needs to do more of health care service delivery.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof Darlington Obaseki, disclosed that stroke patients responded better to treatment when they were treated in a dedicated ward, rather than in an open ward.

The UBTH CMD noted that the neurology unit of the hospital “is the pioneer stroke ward and the biggest in the country.”

“Beyond the neurology family, so many persons are not aware of the fact that UBTH pioneered the treatment and management of stroke patients in a dedicated ward. It has been proven objectively that there are better outcomes of stroke patients when they are treated in a dedicated ward rather than in an open ward,” the medical doctor enthused.

The UBTH boss urged “the team to go beyond what the previous team had from acute management of stroke to hype acute management of stroke.”

He assured that the management of the institution would continue to provide the conducive environment for the experts to thrive.

Also speaking, the Head of Stroke Init, Prof Frank Imarhiagbe, disclosed that over 2,500 acute stroke patients had been admitted and treated in the ward since its inception.

