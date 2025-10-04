16 military officers arrested, to face trials over alleged misconduct

The Military High Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of 16 of its officers over alleged misconduct related to issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director of Defence Information, DDI, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau.

The statement explained that investigations revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.

While explaining that the action was being taken as part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks, it warned that It would not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority, saying that that ” the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations. Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.

“Some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial. Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.

“Upon completion of the investigation, indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces.

“The Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that these actions are strictly disciplinary in nature and part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks.

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times.”

