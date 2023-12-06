From November 25 to December 10 annually, the world holds 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence which is a key international moment to call for an end to violence against women and girls. It is instructional that the programme starts on a special day; November 25 which is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and ends on December 10, the Human Rights Day.

The 2023 commemoration has key messages from stakeholders globally; in support of the campaign, the United Nations Secretary-General’s UNiTE by 2030 initiative calls for global action to increase awareness, galvanise advocacy efforts and share knowledge and innovations to help end all types of violence against women and girls with a campaign theme, ‘Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls.’

The World Health Organisation says that “in every country and culture, more action is needed to ensure women in all their diversity live free of violence and coercion. Health impacts of violence can last a lifetime, affecting physical, mental, sexual, and reproductive health. WHO plays a key role in bringing attention to and responding to violence against women as a public health, gender equality and human rights issue; gender-based violence is a global public health, gender equality and human rights priority. It remains a systemic crisis, affecting one in three women worldwide. Risks increase during humanitarian emergencies or when women face greater curtailments of their essential rights, such as access to education, healthcare or freedom of movement.”

Last year, Dr Akinwumi Adesina President of the African Development Bank Group in his statement on 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, said “Africa can only reach its full development potential with its women. I have always been insistent that no bird can fly or soar with one wing. Likewise, Africa can only fly on the wings of men and women. Progress towards the Africa we want is hampered by the repugnant gender-based violence that takes on many forms – physical, psychological, financial, and online. Collectively, gender-based violence limits Africa’s economic growth.

“Ending gender-based violence is also a human rights issue that calls for equity and justice, as well as decency and respect for each other. This is an urgency of now that must permeate our homes, workplaces and the design and implementation of development projects for the people we serve.”

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says violence against women is a violation of human rights, adding that UNFPA strives to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, wherever and whenever it occurs.

“In a world wracked by humanitarian crises – both natural and human made – the risk of gender-based violence increases amid the chaos and breakdown of law and order. For women and girls, their bodies often become battlegrounds, with rape used as a tactic to humiliate or dominate, while the support they so desperately need is thin on the ground. To that end, survivors and advocates are increasingly speaking up, sharing their stories and calling for change. And UNFPA is mobilising partners, resources and programming with the goal of making all spaces safe for women and girls, everywhere.

“Violence against women and girls is completely preventable. “We can stop this crisis by acting in solidarity with the growing numbers of people who are standing up and saying enough,” UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem, has said.

In Oyo State, the State Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team said it proudly joins the global movement for the 2023 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Speaking through its coordinator, Awosemusi Modupe Helen, the team said “we are reaffirming our commitment to fostering a society free from all forms of violence and discrimination. We stand united in raising awareness, advocating for gender equality and actively engaging in conversations that challenge societal norms perpetuating violence. Oyo State Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team envisions a future where every individual, regardless of gender, can thrive in an environment of safety, respect, equal opportunities and equity. Let everyone therefore, amplify our collective voice, inspire change and work towards building a community that upholds the principles of justice, equality and human dignity for all by amplifying the voices of survivors, break the jinx of silence, stigmatization and interference, while contributing to the eradication of sexual and gender-based violence in Oyo State.”

Also commemorating the event, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State chapter, joined the world in marking the 16-day activism against gender based violence in the state.

Oyo NAWOJ, led by Comrade Jadesola Ajibola, called on the three arms of government to critically focus more on the prevention of Gender-Based violence, adding that, “we have talked so much about prosecuting perpetrators. We have arrested many but it is time to begin to sensitise everyone on the need to stay protected. We want to use this opportunity to call on everyone in the society to stand firm and protect one another, we must be a shield that protects the group that are vulnerable, our society needs to return to the days where every child belongs to everyone and collectively, we can build a nation of our own.

“NAWOJ in Oyo State believes that together, we can. Parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders have a role in preventing sexual and gender-based violence. When we all come together to be a watchdog of our communities, perpetrators will have no choice but to stop violating anyone and everyone. It is in the spirit of togetherness that we can end the menace of violence against everyone and anyone. We shall he holding a symposium at NUJ Press Centre to take a critical look at how we can end violence against persons in this state and nation at large,” she said.

