16 armed robbers killed, 55 murder cases recorded in Lagos in three months

Thirteen armed robbers were killed in three months during fierce gun battles with operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

Lagos State also recorded an alarming 55 murder cases with 22 recorded in June, 20 in July and 13 in August.

This was contained in the statistics of the activities of the state police commad released to newsmen on Sunday.

The robbers died between the beginning of June and the end of August 2022 with 35 other armed robbers arrested in the state within the same period.

Seven of the slain armed robbers were killed in August while four were killed in July and two in June.

The police in Lagos State also foiled 37 attempts by heavily armed robbers in the same period.

32 different arms and 78 pieces of ammunition were also recovered from criminals in the state.

15 suspected cultists who terrorised different parts of Lagos State were also arrested by policemen.

Three residents of the state who assaulted policemen were also arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law within the same period under review.

The police also prevented eight people from committing suicide in different parts of the state.

