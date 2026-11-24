Art Meets Fashion has officially opened the One Plateau Fest in Jos, bringing together 16 designers from across Africa, including Ghana, to celebrate Plateau’s 50th anniversary through fashion, art and cultural expression.

The showcase, held on Sunday, November 22, was organised by Tincity Fashion Week in partnership with Enchanting Plateau, with Experience Plateau as a supporting partner.

The event brought together fashion, music and visual arts to promote Plateau State’s cultural heritage, diversity and creative potential while highlighting the role of the creative industry in driving tourism and economic development.

Beyond the runway, the showcase provided a platform for designers to tell stories about Plateau’s identity, promote cultural preservation and explore how creative expression could contribute to shaping the state’s future.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Tincity Fashion Week, Christabel Bentu, said Plateau’s cultural diversity and tourism potential made it imperative to create platforms that celebrate its identity and contribute to its development.

Bentu described Plateau as a state with enormous tourism opportunities, noting that its cultural heritage remained a major asset that could be harnessed to promote growth in the fashion and creative industries.

She explained that the United Guodo represents the 56 tribes across Plateau’s 17 local government areas, symbolising unity and a shared identity among the state’s diverse ethnic groups.

According to her, the concept reinforces the message that despite differences in cultural backgrounds and traditions, the people of Plateau share a common identity.

“The United Guodo represents the 56 tribes of Plateau State across the 17 local government areas. It reminds us that we are one people, united by our shared identity, even though we come from different cultures and traditions,” she said.

Bentu described Art Meets Fashion as an intersection of art and fashion, providing an avenue for culture, creativity and history to find expression through design.

She said the initiative was also designed to preserve the state’s heritage and ensure that its cultural narratives remained relevant to future generations.

“Art Meets Fashion represents an important intersection between art and fashion. It allows us to preserve our history, tell our stories through creative expression and ensure that our culture continues to be celebrated in the next 50 years,” she said.

She added that culture remained an important source of inspiration for the fashion industry and could generate economic opportunities through creative enterprises, tourism and related businesses.

The runway featured collections from 16 designers, whose creations reflected African influences, traditional aesthetics and contemporary fashion trends.

The participation of designers from Ghana and other parts of Africa also underscored the potential of fashion to promote cultural exchange, strengthen continental connections and create opportunities for African creatives.

The event attracted several dignitaries and personalities, including Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Supervising Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Hon. Joyce Ramnap.

Also present were Hon. Dachung Bagos, candidate for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives and Tincity ambassador; Hon. Chuwang Pwajok, General Manager of the Plateau State Tourism Board; and Chief Sultana Auduson, a Nigerian actress and media personality.

Other guests included representatives of House of Bunor Creazioni and Frank Oshodi Richards, Saa Maccido, Chief Executive Officer of Saa Maccido Gallery, who attended as special guest, international model Sultana Auduson Ibrahim, and Aisha Saka.

Musical performances by Jah Device and Sixfootplus added colour to the evening, while TCFW Bikers and TCFW Kids also featured in the programme, extending the celebration beyond the runway to other aspects of the creative industry.

Art Meets Fashion marks the opening of One Plateau Fest, a house of festivals scheduled to run from November 22, 2026, to January 1, 2027.

The festival is designed to showcase a wide range of experiences spanning fashion, music, art, food, tourism, culture and entertainment, creating opportunities for residents, visitors and creatives to explore the state’s attractions and cultural offerings.

With activities planned throughout the festive season, One Plateau Fest aims to spotlight Plateau’s cultural richness, creative talent, hospitality and tourism potential while encouraging more people to visit the state.

Organisers said the festival would provide a platform for showcasing the state’s creative economy and positioning Plateau as a destination for cultural tourism and entertainment.

By opening the festival with Art Meets Fashion, the organisers have placed creativity and cultural preservation at the centre of the state’s golden jubilee celebrations, linking Plateau’s 50-year history with its aspirations for the next half-century.