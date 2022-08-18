158-man campaign vanguard for Tinubu, Abdulrazaq inaugurated in Kwara LGA

A 158-man campaign vanguard for the 2023 presidential ambition of Senator Bola Tinubu and the re-election of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in Kwara State has been inaugurated in the Irepodun local government area of the state.

Speaking at the event in Omu-Aran, the leader of the team, DTO Vanguard, Dr Toba Oloyede, who tasked the newly inaugurated members to take the BAT and Abdulrazaq message to the grassroots, described the composition of the team as an innovative and selfless effort among the people of the area towards the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming general elections.

Represented by the director general of the DTO Vanguard, Habeeb Salawudeen, the team leader also said that the inauguration would set the tone for the planned awareness and grassroots engagement on the readiness of the party to deliver the goods for the people of Kwara state.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of the membership of the DTO Vanguard to deliver on the mandate of winning convincing majority votes in the 2023 general elections for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president and Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq re-election as governor of Kwara state along with other candidates vying for public offices under the APC banner in the constituency. “The 158 personalities chosen for this task were carefully recommended from the 158 polling units scattered all around Irepodun LGA, their capacity to deliver results has been proven over time, they know the people and the people know them”, he said. The launch of the DTO Vanguard in Irepodun LGA comes barely a fortnight after the same was witnessed in Isin LGA, with the Oke-Ero and Ekiti LGAs launches set to hold soon.

Also speaking, the Irepodun LGA APC Chairman, Hon. Azeez Yakubu Tinuola, charged the members of the Vanguard and the audience to work tirelessly for the victory of the APC in the local government in the polls come 2023.

He reminded them that the real dividends of democracy were evident for them to see, from the local council headquarters in Omu-Aran to the hinterlands. “From Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Senator Lola Ashiru to Hon. Ajulo Opin and the fresh candidate to the House of Assembly, Hon. Shola Odetundun, they have all performed credibly well even before the election season. There is no reason why they should be a difficult sale. “Are we not all witnesses to over seven roads that Senator Ashiru constructed from scratch or the countless transformers he delivered to lots of communities when they needed them the most? Four vocational centres have been built by him already in just three years. Ero Omo Cultural tourism centre is also there for our pleasure and that of visitors. “Our people know what the norm was in the gloomy past compared to the progress we are witnessing today. Reminding them of that makes the task an easy and enjoyable one”, he added.

The inauguration had in attendance the party’s LGA chairman, Hon. Azeez Yakubu Tinuola, leaders of the party in the federal constituency such as Dr. Mrs. Oloyede, Hon. Ogundele Segun James, Hon. Adeoye Samson, Chief Omiyale David, Alhaji Saka Salaudeen, Mrs. Olawepo Folashade, Shade Farmer, Com. Omogoye, also in attendance were DTO Vanguard coordinators from other LGAs, Comrade Omoniyi Gabriel (Ekiti LGA) and Alhaji Ibrahim Salaudeen (Oke-Ero LGA), ward exco members, among the party faithful.