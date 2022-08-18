158-man campaign vanguard for Tinubu, Abdulrazaq inaugurated in Kwara LGA

“The 158 personalities chosen for this task were carefully recommended from the 158 polling units scattered all around Irepodun LGA, their capacity to deliver results has been proven over time, they know the people and the people know them”, he said.
The launch of the DTO Vanguard in Irepodun LGA comes barely a fortnight after the same was witnessed in Isin LGA, with the Oke-Ero and Ekiti LGAs launches set to hold soon.
“From Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Senator Lola Ashiru to Hon. Ajulo Opin and the fresh candidate to the House of Assembly, Hon. Shola Odetundun, they have all performed credibly well even before the election season. There is no reason why they should be a difficult sale.
“Are we not all witnesses to over seven roads that Senator Ashiru constructed from scratch or the countless transformers he delivered to lots of communities when they needed them the most? Four vocational centres have been built by him already in just three years. Ero Omo Cultural tourism centre is also there for our pleasure and that of visitors.
“Our people know what the norm was in the gloomy past compared to the progress we are witnessing today. Reminding them of that makes the task an easy and enjoyable one”, he added.