A total of 157 cadets Tuesday passed out of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, from different programs, including: Higher National Diploma, (HND) in Maritime Transportation, Maritime Engineering Nautical Science and Marine Department.

The Rector of the institution, Cmdr. Duja Emmanuel Effedua (rtd) disclosed that out of 157 cadets, 66 graduated with Higher National Diploma HND while 91 had National Diploma in Maritime Transportation, Marine Engineering, Nautical Science and Marine Departments.

Speaking during the passing out ceremony of 157 cadets for 2022/2023 in Oron, Efefedua said that the institution has achieved so much within the last six years of his administration as the Rector.

He listed areas of such achievements to include the provision of cutting-edge facilities in the Academy, standard curriculum for the institution as well as discipline and training of cadets to contribute to the nation’s Maritime industries.

Effedua who was represented by the Registrar Mr Peter Netson while reviewing the parade warned cadets to be good ambassadors of their alma mater having found worthy in character and learning.

His words “Don’t ever misrepresent the Academy as you leave this place into a larger society, keep the flag flying and chart a good course for your lives and you will benefit from the training and discipline we have inculcated in you”.

In a chat with newsmen shortly after the cadets’ parade, the Rector explained that the Academy adheres strictly to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) standard for admitting cadets per stream.

The Chief Cadet Captain, (Marine Engineering), Ofem Godwin Uwem who spoke on behalf of the graduating cadets, said training in the Academy has been another phase of life of great experience which has made them stronger, more disciplined and self-reliant.

He commended the Rector for the huge transformation through conducive learning ambiance, standard academic curriculum and state-of-the-art equipment for training.

He expressed delight over their successful passing out ceremony and wished the cadets well in their future endeavours.

The Academy however organised lecture series to equip the 157 cadets of 2023 graduating set comprising 66 cadets who graduated with Higher National Diploma (HND) and 91 cadets who graduated National Diploma (ND) for the future.

One of the guest lecturers, Rear Adm. Francis Akpan (rtd) said that good governance would enhance the future of blue economy in the country.

Akpan stated this at the Maritime Academy Auditorium, venue of the lecture while speaking on the topic; “Emerging Challenges and Opportunities for Maritime Workforce in the Blue Economy.”

He added that the benefits and opportunities available in the blue economy could be achieved through good policy formulation, adequate funding and right legislation to ensure policies are not abused.

He informed the cadets that there are a lot of opportunities for them in the maritime industry, adding the blue economy is alternative to the oil industry as it could create jobs and generate income for the teeming youths.

Speaking further in the lecture with the theme “Evolving Career Opportunities in the Global Blue Economy.” The guest lecturer said that the concept of blue economy provides a more holistic vision that embraces economic growth.

He said that with the establishment of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the country was on the right track to harness the enormous benefits of the blue economy sector.

He said that the maritime workforce is important to the blue economy as it is the critical contributor of the human capital that would make concept viable.

He informed the cadets that there are opportunities for them in the areas of maritime services such as; ship brokering and charter services.

Others include; insurance/underwriting, naval architecture, fleet management, marine risk management, Maritime law arbitration and flight forwarding among others.

“Fishing, trawling, and fish farming will require a huge maritime workforce considering the huge gap between demand and supply value chain in a blue economy.

“The cumulative effect of direct and indirect jobs from maritime tourism will help reduce the nation’s unemployment level,” Akpan said.

Another guest lecturer, Dr Kevin Okonna, in his lecture titled; “Digitalisation in the Maritime Industry and the Prospect/Challenges for Skilled Maritime Workforce” said that Digitalisation is crucial for the maritime industry.

He said that digitisation is transforming analogue data to digital, such as converting paper documents to pdf while digitalisation is utilising technology to enhance corporate processes, such as using Zoom to hold meetings.

Okonna, who is a former lecturer of the Maritime Academy, Oron urged cadets to embrace digitisation to remain relevant in the industry.

He said that digitisation would ensure safety and efficiency of maritime transport and smooth functioning of the global supply chains.

“Today’s customers’ expectations require reliable, flexible, transparent and cost-efficient transport services.

“The support of digital technologies is essential to better manage sea transportation,” Okonna said.

Okonna commended the Rector of the Academy, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd), who has ensured digitisation of all departments in the institution.

He reminded cadets that it was because of digitisation of academy that academic activities were still on in the institution through digitalisation during COVID-19 pandemic as lectures and examinations were conducted virtually.

