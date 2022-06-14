153 varsities host over 2 million open educational resources in Nigeria ― NUC boss

The National Universities Commission (NUC) disclosed that its Open Educational Resources (OER) repository established in 2017, currently has over two million resources in form of courseware, lecture notes, textbooks, videos, maps, podcasts, and conference presentations, and journals.

According to the Commission, the OER repository was established as part of efforts to revitalise the academic content of the nation’s Universities as well as improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, spoke on Tuesday in Abuja, at a two-day high-level Sensitization Workshop on mainstreaming OER in higher education in Nigeria, organised by the commission in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL).

Rasheed who was represented by NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Mr Chris Maiyaki, said the facility which is maintained by the Commission is currently held by 153 Nigerian universities.

He further disclosed that the commission established the repository and named it the Nigerian University System Open Educational Resources, NUSOER, in its bid to fully encourage the institutionalisation of the use of OER.

According to him, “the repository is maintained by the Commission to among others serve as a gateway to Open Resources which have been held by 153 universities in Nigeria since 2017, adding that in the course of the workshop, the National OER Repository will be formally unveiled and presented.

He said NUC, in its effort to galvanize the universities and assess their full commitment to the OER movement, will continue to evaluate and rank Nigerian Higher Education Institutions, HEIs, as part of efforts to give them visibility and place them on the world OER map.

He said the workshop was conceived and carefully designed to bring to the fore, the benefits of OER in Higher Education.

Rasheed expressed NUC’s readiness to always organize, in collaboration with relevant agencies, capacity programmes to improve the executive capacities of top university leaders and ensure that all higher education institutions are seen to be operating at full strength with some considerable reputational capital.





Speaking on the benefits of OER, he said the use of OER will no doubt enhance the quality and quantity of academic content available to learners at little or no cost, adding that it will also motivate the students to become content creators themselves.

On the part of the teachers, he said it is hoped that through the use of OER, they will be able to adapt to new methods of teaching and learning, facilitate more interactive learning processes and improve curricula with the most recent developments in their respective fields.

He expressed the commission’s unwavering commitment to increasing access to quality university education to the generality of Nigerians.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof Olufemi Peters, said “OERs have facilitated the access of faculty and students to improved quality teaching and learning resources and at reduced costs.”

According to Peters, “the wake, disruption and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic into our world has made OERs, become even more critical to providing massive and ready-made digital learning resources, a necessary tool to deepening content and delivery of knowledge and skills.”

He added that NOUN “is pleased to be a partner with the NUC and COL on this laudable project. It will be recalled that NOUN was an active member of the National Steering Committee. which was set up by the Federal Ministry of Education and facilitated by the NUC to develop a National OER policy for Higher Education in Nigeria in 2017.

“The national policy, which was subsequently approved in 2018 and has since received recognition in international circles, made Nigeria one of the few African countries to have a National OER policy by 2018. Despite this, however, the Nigerian education sector, especially the tertiary level, has not exploited the opportunities provided by this policy to deepen the use of OERs in learning content development.”

In his remarks, the Head of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Dr Venkataraman Balaji, said the COL is a member-country driven organization, an intergovernmental organization and Nigeria n=has been a member of the organization from inception.

“Nigeria is a member of the permanent setup of COL, meaning there are six permanent members of which Nigeria is one so Nigeria has been both a great contributor to COL as well as a recipient of many partnerships and services from COL.

“So this relationship has been working both ways; and COL’s contribution to Nigeria consist of advocacy for open learning, advocacy for distance learning and advocacy for online learning; besides that we have been working with NUC, in particular, to promote policies that benefit open learning, offer more open educational resources; they offer improved faculty capacity to work with technology in learning,” Balaji said.

