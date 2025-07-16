151 senior Police officers face disciplinary committee over alleged misconduct

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dragged 151 senior officers before the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) for trial over misconduct pending disciplinary matters in a decisive step towards reinforcing internal accountability and professional standards.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement explained that the exercise, which commenced on Monday, would last till Friday, at the IGP Smart Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement explained that the affected officers, who were drawn from various commands and formations across the country, were expected to undergo a thorough and transparent review process in line with extant police regulations and disciplinary procedures for final recommendation to the Police Service Commission.

‎”The Force Disciplinary Committee is an essential internal structure responsible for reviewing and adjudicating cases of alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct, and ethical violations involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above,” the statement read.

It stated that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to discipline and ethical conduct within the Force and emphasised that the Force would not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct under his watch.

‎The statement further added that the Nigeria Police Force remained resolute in its commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism, and public trust and that the disciplinary process reflected the Force’s keenness to maintain an accountable and service-driven institution, where standards were upheld and the rule of law respected from within.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

