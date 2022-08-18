15,000 COVID-19 deaths recorded in one week ― WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that no fewer than 15,000 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in one week globally.

It lamented that the figure was completely unacceptable while stressing that in the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35 per cent.

WHO director general, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, announced this at a media briefing on COVID-19, monkeypox and other health concerns.

Warning of a likely surge in transmission and hospitalisation as colder weather approaches, the global health body noted that Omicron remains the dominant variant with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90 per cent of sequences shared in the last one month.

On monkeypox virus, the WHO said more than 35,000 cases of the disease have been reported in 92 countries and territories, with 12 deaths.

Also, almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, showing a 20 per cent increase over the previous week, which was also 20 per cent more than the week before.

While noting that almost all cases were being reported from Europe and the Americas, the WHO stressed that almost all cases continued to be reported among men who have sex with men.

He further stressed the need for all countries to design and deliver services and information tailored to these communities that protect the health, human rights and dignity.

According to him, “The 15,000 deaths a week are completely unacceptable when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives. We’re all tired of this virus and tired of the pandemic. But the virus is not tired of us.

“However, the number of sequences shared per week has fallen by 90 per cent since the beginning of this year, and the number of countries sharing sequences has dropped by 75 per cent, making it so much harder to understand how the virus might be changing.

“With colder weather approaching in the northern hemisphere and people spending more time indoors, the risks for more intense transmission and hospitalisation will only increase in the coming months – not only for COVID-19 but for other diseases including influenza.

“But none of us is helpless. Please, get vaccinated, if you are not. And if you need a booster, get one. Wear a mask when you can’t distance, and try to avoid crowds, especially indoors.





“The primary focus for all countries must be to ensure they are ready for monkeypox, and to stop transmission, using effective public health tools, including enhanced disease surveillance, careful contact tracing, tailored risk communication and community engagement, and risk reduction measures.

“WHO has been in close contact with the manufacturers of vaccines, and with countries and organisations who are willing to share doses.

“We remain concerned that the inequitable access to vaccines we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic will be repeated, and that the poorest will continue to be left behind.

“Vaccines may also play an important part in controlling the outbreak, and in many countries, there is high demand for vaccines from the affected communities.

“However, for the moment, supplies of vaccines, and data about their effectiveness, are limited, although we are starting to receive data from some countries.

“As we announced last week, a meeting of experts convened by WHO has agreed to rename the two known clades of monkeypox virus using Roman numerals.” He added.