1,500 youths benefit from NDE skills acquisition programme in Kogi

About 1,500 unemployed youths in Kogi State have benefited from the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) skills acquisition programme.

The scheme under her vocational skills development programme is targeted at enabling the beneficiaries to acquire skills in various trades for self-sustenance.

The Kogi State coordinator of NDE, Mallam Zakari Abubakar, while speaking with newsmen said that the breakdown comprises of 150 youths who will be trained under a special basic NOAS programme; 300 who will be trained in cosmetology while 50 youths will be recruited and trained in each of the 21 LGAs of Kogi State to acquire skills in various trades like hairdressing, fashion designing, GSM repairs, aluminium fabrication and computer appreciation for a period of 3 months.

He stated that during the period of their training, the trainees will be paid monthly stipends while the master tradesmen, who they will be attached to, will also be paid allowances.

According to him, the programme is running simultaneously across all the States and FCT.

He reiterated the desire of the Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Ladan Arugungu to create jobs for the teaming unemployed youths in fulfilment of the mandate of NDE and quest to actualize one of the objectives of the administration of President MuhammedBuhari.

Mr Igwuesi Onyekwulu who represented the Director vocational skills development department at NDE Headquarter enjoined the trainees to take their training seriously as it has the potential of uplifting their living standard.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions.

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions.

The Heads of maritime agencies have looked at the possibility of utilizing the Onitsha river ports and other dry ports scattered across the country towards decongesting the Lagos ports and also easing the pressure on the roads.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online over the weekend by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Spokesman, Mr Jibril Darda’u, the third Heads of maritime agencies meeting which held in Lokoja, Kogi State, agreed that it was imperative that the nation’s waterways are used maximally towards cargo evacuation from the ports in Lagos.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday confirmed that he was in consultation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections. Ortom said that he had told the opposition party to allow him to make a consultation with his close allies. I have been invited to rejoin APC ― Ortom

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said the emergence of Professor Florence Obi as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar bears eloquent testimony to the capacity of the womenfolks to effectively manage leadership position in the country.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/omo-agege-lauds-emergence-of-prof-florence-obi-as-unical-first-female-vc/