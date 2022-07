A total of 1,500 corps members have been deployed to Bauchi state for the 2022 Batch B stream II one-year compulsory service, on Tuesday, took the oath of allegiance to the country as they commenced camping.

Speaking at the swearing ceremony held at the permanent orientation camp in Wailo, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir assured that the state government would provide maximum security to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state. Bala Mohammed who was represented by his deputy, Sen Baba Tela also said that Bauchi state has always been hospitable and accommodating to outsiders, adding that a lot of corps members have settled down in the state after their service year. According to the governor, “My dear corps members, I assure you of your safety and comfort in Bauchi State as God Almighty has been peacefully sustaining the government and all inhabitants of the state.” He added that, “Therefore, feel free to serve your fatherland here and contribute your quota to the growth of the state.” Bala Mohammed further said that as leaders of tomorrow, the corps members must be knowledgeable in all aspects of national life.

