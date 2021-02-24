150 trained to monitor FG social investment programme in Anambra

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) has trained 150 independent monitors in Anambra State that will monitor activities of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) in all the 181 communities in the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the training which took place in Awka, on Friday, was aimed at equipping the trainees on what to look out for in the monitoring of these NSIP activities.

These include N-Power, National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT) and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

In a speech during the training, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, represented by the Director, Planning and Research in the ministry, Mr Raph Obi, said the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari was to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

She urged the trainees to carry out their assigned duties with diligence and sincerity as violators would be prosecuted by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Commending the programme, the state focal person of NSIP, Mrs Chinwe Iwuchukwu, who was represented by the state coordinator, operations and coordinating office of NSIP, Mr Bede Okoli,.

She said the programme had been running effectively in the state, adding that about 8,313 persons are benefiting in CCT (in the 6 pilot LGAs), 25,070 had been enrolled in the remaining 15 local government areas, 126,958 pupils are being fed a meal a day in public primary Schools (primary 1-3).

Mrs Iwuchukwu noted that 14,689 N-Power beneficiaries just exited the programme in July 2020 and 185,254 households of the poorest and vulnerable were enlisted in the state social register for any intervention programmes.

Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Anambra State, Mr Charles Nwoji, who also spoke at the event, applauded the Federal Government for engaging the monitors as it would ensure transparency and fairness in NSIP implementation.

