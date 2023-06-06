Over 150 civil society and non-government organizations, under the umbrella of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), have expressed their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidies.

The groups criticized former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for pursuing unpopular deregulation programs.

According to Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesperson for CNG, the Federal Government’s expenditure of N2.91 trillion on petrol subsidies between January and September 2022 has significantly contributed to the country’s declining public finances.

Suleiman highlighted that the subsidy regime has been marred by corruption, benefiting only a few wealthy individuals while hindering Nigeria’s development goals.

He further emphasized that the annual amount spent on subsidies surpasses the funds required to construct major infrastructure projects, such as railways and stadiums, across the country.

In a recent one-day stakeholder roundtable held in Kaduna, the groups expressed their concerns about the backlash following the withdrawal of subsidies.

They argued that subsidies have been a conduit for siphoning public funds to the advantage of a powerful cartel, while ordinary Nigerians suffer.

The CNG called on the Nigerian masses to resist the propaganda campaigns launched by these “merciless cartels” and urged the federal government to implement social cushioning measures alongside subsidy removal.

The groups also appealed to President Tinubu to address the current high fuel price and investigate the fuel market chain, holding those involved in smuggling, hoarding, and subsidy scams accountable, regardless of their rank or status.

As countries worldwide work towards removing fossil fuel subsidies to meet their human rights obligations, the CNG emphasized the need for a permanent solution that ensures affordable petroleum prices for the Nigerian population.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…