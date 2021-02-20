150 independent monitors to monitor FG social investment programme in Anambra

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) has trained 150 Independent Monitors in Anambra to oversee activities of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) in all the 181 communities in the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the training which took place in Awka, on Friday, was aimed at equipping the trainees on what to look out for in the monitoring of these NSIP activities.

These include N-Power, National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT) and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

In a speech during the training, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq represented by Mr Raph Obi, Director Planning and research in the Ministry said that the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari is to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over the next 10 years.

She urged the monitors to carry out their assigned duties with diligence and sincerity as violators would be prosecuted by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

”The monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.

”If you are found engaging in any form of malpractice or fraud, you will be prosecuted, ” she vowed.

Commending the programme, the State Focal Person, NSIP, Mrs Chinwe Iwuchukwu was represented by Mr Bede Okoli, an engineer and State Coordinator, State Operations and Coordinating Office (SOCU).

She said the programme had been running effectively in the state as about 8,313 persons were benefiting in CCT (In the 6 Pilot LGA) 25,070 had been enrolled in the remaining 15 LGA, 126,958 pupils were being fed a meal a day in public primary Schools (Primary 1-3).

Mrs Iwuchukwu noted that 14,689 N-Power beneficiaries just exited the programme in July 2020 and 185,254 Households of the poorest and vulnerable were enlisted in the State Social Register for any Intervention Programmes.

Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Anambra State, Barrister Charles Nwoji, who also spoke at the event, applauded the federal government for engaging the monitors as it would ensure transparency and fairness in NSIP implementation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE