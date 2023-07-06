Over 150 golfers are expected to participate in the Omituntun 2.0 Victory Invitational Golf tournament scheduled for this weekend at Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), Onireke, Ibadan.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday at the club’s premises, the Chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the tournament, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo said the tourney is organised to celebrate the re-election of Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

According to him, the governor has performed excellently during the Omituntun 1.0 which earned him another mandate from the people of the state which he said calls for celebration.

He said: “The tournament is organised by IGC members to celebrate our own, a member of the club, who happens to be the people’s, sports loving and golf loving governor who has just been returned for a second term of office.

“Seyi Makinde is an achiever who has built the state physically, infrastructurally and economically which has been recognised not just by our club but by others who have been trooping in to Ibadan to see the development in the state.

“We like to identify with such and to celebrate with his achievements and reassure the golf community, the outside world that good work continues so that we expect a higher and better performance in this second tenure.

“This tournament meant to celebrate him will have over 150 registered golfers coming from all over Nigeria to partake in this tournament; we are expecting a great outing,” he said.

Captain of the Club, Tunji Oladosu also promised a hitch-free tournament while describing Makinde as an exceptional governor and a great leader.

“This is the second time the club will be organising this type of appreciation tournament to celebrate a worthy ambassador of our club, Governor Makinde.

“We want to honour him with this tournament and also rejoice with him on his re-election as the governor of Oyo State.

“We thank him for what he has done in Omituntun 1.0 and with his unprecedented achievement on the road map for accelerated development under Omituntun 1.0 that has transformed education, Infrastructure, sports sector among others, we believe as a club that we need to celebrate such an ambassador.

“We want to thank him for even being a member of our club and a pillar of support for the club.He has always been there for us by contributing to the development of the club and that is why we decided to honour him with this tournament.

“ Golfers across the country showed their interest in participating in the one-day tournament.”

Some of the expected clubs are Ikoyi Golf Club, Ikeja Golf Club, Asabari Golf Club (Saki), IBB Golf Club, Tiger Golf Club, Ilorin Golf Club, Ogbomoso Golf Club, IITA Golf Club, Sagamu Golf Club, Abeokuta Golf Club among others.

Cocktail will hold Friday night while Governor Makinde will do the ceremonial tee off on Saturday at 7:00am while the closing will hold the same day.

Present at the briefing include, Mr Seyi Alaba, Mr Busayo Aluko, Mr Mike Babalola, Mr Akin Funmilayo, Mr Dele Adeleke, Mr Bunmi Oladimeji and Mr Kola Ogunjobi.