A 15-year-old secondary school student including two others was killed along Zango-Lokoja road, Kogi, when a truck hit a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke NAPEP killing the student and two other persons.

An eyewitness, Mr Mike Adejoh disclosed that immediately after the accident, the driver of the truck fled the scene and abandoned the dead bodies of the three passengers.

According to him, the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), quickly responded to the scene of the accident as they carried the remains of the accident victim to a mortuary.

He said that following the death of the student, a mob gathered and attempted to burn the truck, but for the quick intervention of security operatives.

“Immediately the driver realised what he did, he dropped down and took to his heels,” Adejoh said.

When contacted, the Police Command’s spokesman, SP William Ovye-Aya, confirmed the incident and said that investigation into the cause of the accident had commenced.





Also, the FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Stephen Dawulung, confirmed the incident and said his men had deposited the corpses at the Federal Medical Centre’s mortuary.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

15-year-old student, 2 others, die in Kogi road accident

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…