15-year-old Nigerian student, Agbo Adoga, makes history with perfect SAT score

A 15-year-old Nigerian student, Agbo Adoga, has drawn global attention after scoring a perfect 1600 in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), a rare global achievement that cements his place among the world’s brightest young minds.

Agbo, who attends Graceland International School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, achieved the global feat, joining an exceptional group of students worldwide who have achieved the highest possible SAT score.

The Chief Executive Officer of Educare, Alex Onyia, announced in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account that Adoga came out best in the world in Mathematics at the International STEM Olympic.

“This boy, Agbo Adoga from Graceland International School, Port-Harcourt, just scored a perfect SAT score of 1600.”, he added.

While the SAT result has made headlines, it is only one highlight in a long list of Agbo’s remarkable academic milestones. Over the past few years, he has built an impressive record of more than 80 awards and medals from national and international competitions spanning mathematics, coding, and STEM innovation.

In 2025, Agbo was named Overall Runner-Up at the Singapore Maths Global Finals (SMGF) for Grades 11 and 12, further affirming his position among the world’s top mathematics students. He also earned the title of Perfect Scorer at the Singapore and Asian Schools Maths Olympiad (SASMO) in 2024 and later became World Champion in the 4th Grand Final of the International STEM Olympiad (Mathematics – Grade 11) held in Spain in 2025.

His streak of excellence continued when he clinched first place worldwide in the Maths Best of the Best Round of the 5th International STEM Olympiad 2025, adding to a collection of multiple Gold Medals from previous editions of the contest between 2023 and 2025.

He has also excelled in national contests, as he was crowned Overall Best Student at the Maths4Life National Mathematics Tournament 2025, where he earned N3 million with his team and an additional N100,000 as the Most Valuable Player.

In 2023, he made national headlines by winning the Junior Category of the Cowbellpedia TV Quiz Show, one of Nigeria’s most competitive mathematics challenges, securing a ₦5 million cash prize and an educational trip to South Africa.

