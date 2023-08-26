Operatives of the Area Command, Metro of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested one Adamu Ibrahim, a Fulani herder of Jital village along Gombe road, Bauchi state for trespass, mischief and causing grievous hurt which led to the forceful amputation of a hand.

Preliminary investigations by the Police revealed that the suspect had on several occasions trespassed into the victim’s farmland with his cows while rearing.

The unfortunate incident followed a series of complaints to the suspect’s father by the victim for intrusion into his rice farmland by the suspect.

Similarly, the investigation revealed that on the 24th of August, 2023, the suspect who was armed with a stick and machete, mischievously invaded the victim’s farmland and destroyed the yet-to-be-ascertained value of crops.

Thereby, a disagreement ensued, in the course of which the suspect stabbed the victim upon asking him to vacate his farmland, as a result, the victim’s left hand was chopped.

On receiving this report, the Area Commander, Metropolitan, swung into action and activated more preventive measures to avert circumstances that may result in a herder-farmer clash in the area and equally directed the arrest of the suspect.

The victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention and he is responding to treatment.

Therefore, the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, while warning herders to steer clear from intrusion into farmlands in the state, directed that the suspect be charged in court upon completion of the discreet investigation.

The command also advised that reports of any crime should be reported to the nearest Police Station for prompt action rather than resorting to self-help.

