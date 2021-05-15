15 unions call its members to commence warning strike in Kaduna over unfriendly labour matters Monday

No fewer than 15 unions affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna State Council have directed its workers to begin a 5 day warning strike on Monday.

This was even as they call on the workers to disregard the government’s circular against the warning strike.

State Secretary of the NLC Kaduna council, Comrade Christiana John Bawa disclosed in a press statement distributed to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday .

However, in reacting to the impending strike, the state government has said it has notified security agencies to thwart the violent intent of the organisers.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Malam Jafaru Sani reminded the unionists that the ban on public procession is still in force.

But Comrade Bawa said no any employer of state government under the present leadership of Governor Nasir Elrufai has job security nor is safe from disengagement.

She lamented that in April 2021, Kaduna State Government sacked over four thousand workers without following due process.

“It will be recalled that Kaduna State Government sacked over thirty thousand workers in twenty sixteen and up to date their entitlements have not been settled” she said.

But the commissioner recalled that some trade unionists, led by Ayuba Wabba, unleashed mayhem ‘’on Kaduna during their rampage of 8 November 2017.’’

‘’That day, in one of the most shameful displays of irresponsibility, they thrashed the premises of the Kaduna State House of Assembly as part of their futile attempt to force the government to retain 21,780 teachers who did not pass a Primary 4 competency test.

The commissioner vowed that the state government will protect its facilities and the right of its staff to access and work in their offices reminding that ‘’it is unlawful for anyone to try to deny them access or exit.’’

“Government offices are not the property of any trade unionist and none of them should entertain thoughts of locking up or vandalizing any facility,’’ Jafaru added.

The NLC maintained that “Since the history of Nigeria there’s no government that disengaged workers like the present government of Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

“This is the time to tell the world that Kaduna State government is antiworker and want to destroy the civil service in the name of reform, enough for the sacking of workers by Kaduna State Government.

She said so far affliates of NLC in the state has already directed it’s members to join the strike among them are the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), The National Union of Road Transport Workers( NURTW), National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria(NUEE), National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE).

Also, the Nigeria Union of Railway, Textile Workers , National Association of Nurses and Midwives, Aviation workers Union, Construction union, local government employees have directed it workers, among others.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Ayuba Waba and other national Presidents with General Secretaries of affiliates will be in Kaduna State to ensure full enforcement of the strike.

“An injury to one is an injury to all.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE