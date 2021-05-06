15 UK universities to hold educational fair in Ibadan, Lagos

The largest educational fair is billed to hold in the cities of Ibadan and Lagos with 15 United Kingdom universities that are renowned to favour Nigerian students in the admission process scheduled to be in attendance to cater for the needs of Nigerian students seeking admission into universities in the UK.

The fair which will hold in Ibadan today (Friday) and Lagos on Monday is being hosted by TCL Global Nigeria, an organisation that holds standing agreements with all too British universities.

At the fair, students will have the opportunity to meet university representatives directly to explore scholarship opportunities, university admission, student visa support, free counselling and application process, post-study work permit as well as student loan opportunities at no cost.

TCL Global will also provide an assessment from more than 21 universities along with scholarships, free vouchers and opportunity to work along with study.

Speaking on the fair and why people fall victim to fake admission opportunities, the country director of TCL Global, Tunde Salami, who is also an immigration lawyer stated that studying abroad is a very important decision and following wrong advice could impact one’s future career.

“It is therefore crucial that students choose an academic service provider with an excellent reputation and track record which is why I assure students, parents and academics that we are able to provide the best services for them at all times.

“You can study in the UK with the help of TCL Global Nigeria and we will provide help and assistance on work as a student and after graduation, you can stay in the UK legally for work,” he stated.

