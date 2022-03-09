No fewer than 15 suspected male cultists and drug peddlers have been arrested from their hideout in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspects were smoked out of their hideout at Animeli road by Panama Junction and Kevin Road both in Sapele at midnight of March 7, 2022, by operatives of the Delta Police Command Raiders’ Squad in conjunction with Raider Volunteer Corps.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest, said some outlawed substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from the hoodlums.

The substances included 15 grams of suspected cocaine, one compressed sack of suspected Indian hemp, seven packets of tramadol, 12 syringes and four bottles of CSP codeine syrup.

Other items recovered were two crushers, some items suspected to be charming, one cooler soaked with suspected Indian hemp popularly known as ‘monkey tail’, one grinder and 20 packets of rizlars.

Edafe said further investigations were ongoing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… 15 suspected cultists, drug peddlers arrested in Delta 15 suspected cultists, drug peddlers arrested in Delta 15 suspected cultists, drug peddlers arrested in Delta 15 suspected cultists, drug peddlers arrested in Delta

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…