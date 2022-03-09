15 suspected cultists, drug peddlers arrested in Delta

No fewer than 15 suspected male cultists and drug peddlers have been arrested from their hideout in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.
The suspects were smoked out of their hideout at Animeli road by Panama Junction and Kevin Road both in Sapele at midnight of March 7, 2022, by operatives of the Delta Police Command Raiders’ Squad in conjunction with Raider Volunteer Corps.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest, said some outlawed substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from the hoodlums.
The substances included 15 grams of suspected cocaine, one compressed sack of suspected Indian hemp, seven packets of tramadol, 12 syringes and four bottles of CSP codeine syrup.
Other items recovered were two crushers, some items suspected to be charming, one cooler soaked with suspected Indian hemp popularly known as ‘monkey tail’, one grinder and 20 packets of rizlars.
Edafe said further investigations were ongoing.
