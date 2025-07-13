15 secondary school students build ‘electric car’ as final-year project

Fifteen graduating students of Brilliant Footsteps International Academy in Sokoto State have built an electric vehicle as part of their final year project.

Addressing journalists on Saturday in Sokoto, Professor ShadiSabeh, the school’s General Managing Director, described the innovation as a significant step towards transforming Africa’s educational system.

Sabeh, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of ICONIC Open University, said the project reflected the school’s commitment to functional education by exposing students to practical and real-life skills.

“This project was undertaken by 15 graduating students, 10 girls and five boys, completely from scratch, with support from the Micro Electric Vehicle Company.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between theory and practical, empowering our students to solve real problems.

“This initiative tells a story of hope for Africa, especially considering the huge amounts we spend importing vehicles from developed countries,” he said.

Sabeh further stated that the project not only impacts practical skills, but also helps reshape societal perceptions about the potential of young learners.

“It builds young graduates who don’t just understand what they’ve been taught, but who can apply it to create tangible solutions for society.

“We believe that secondary school is the right stage to catch up with developed countries by investing in our talented youth.

“I am confident that if this vehicle were to undergo a collision test with another, it would stand strong while the other might be damaged.

“This is because all the raw materials used were sourced in Nigeria, helping reduce costs,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Ahmed Shadi, Yusuf Gandi, and Aisha Ahmed explained the major components of the electric vehicle.

The trio disclosed that the vehicle comprised three major sections; mechanical, electrical, and bodywork—and had passed all necessary safety and durability tests.

According to them, the battery system was specially designed and maintained to prevent fire hazards, with a charge lasting six to seven hours.