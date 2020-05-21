15 out of 19 new positive coronavirus cases in Oyo came from iSON Experiences
The Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has stated that out of the 19 COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the state yesterday, Wednesday, 15 of the cases are from Ison Experiences.
The governor, however, stated that two COVID-19 positive patients have tested negative after the second COVID-19 test and have also been discharged bringing the total number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 48.
The governor took to his twitter handle yesterday to relay the information.
According to him;
“Two confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to forty-eight.
Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back positive. Fifteen are from iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West LGA, 2 are from Ido LGA and 1 is from Ibadan South East LGA. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 162.
Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you find travellers from other states arriving in your community.”
OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (MAY 20, 2020)
1. Two confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to forty-eight. pic.twitter.com/9x1WZslAy8
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) May 20, 2020
