BY: MODUPE GEORGE

As part of the efforts towards having a non-violent 2023 elections in the state, a peace pact has been signed by the leadership of 15 out of 18 political parties in the Oyo State.

Disclosing this was the executive director, of the Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Mallam Auwal Ibrahim Musa, represented by the manager of Democratic Alliance, CISLAC, Mr Okeke Anya in his address at a press conference organised by the organisation in partnership with Cedars For Human Welfare Initiative (CEHUWEI) towards a peaceful 2023 general elections, held at Kakanfo Inn and conference centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, this peace initiative becomes imperative, most especially with the report of violence happening towards the build up to the 2023 general elections across the state and country at large.

“Some of the key reasons for the peace pact include the need to build consensus among electoral stakeholders in the state as well as bestowing confidence among electorates. It is imperative to emphasise this important achievement in the state,” he noted.

While he stated that CISLAC had joined CSOs and the people of Oyo State to commend the leadership of the 15 political parties that demonstrated commitment towards a non-violent 2023 elections in the state by signing the peace accord in late 2022, he also applauded the Oyo state Peace Committee for championing the process.

He also gave kudos to the Nigeria Police Force, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as traditional/religious leaders for the collaborative efforts in the process.

“CISLAC considers the act thoughtful, proactive, exemplary, and worthy of emulation by other South-West states as well as the federation at large,” he said.

Speaking further, he noted that the commitment of political parties and their frontline candidates under the peace accord would not only bind them to shunning hate speech, peddling of fake news, political thuggery and other acts that could unnecessarily heat up the polity and stoke up electoral violence, but would help them to focus on issue-based campaigns.

He charged electoral stakeholders on the need to bear on the supporters and party agents the necessity of maintaining peace throughout the election period and beyond, adding that “stakeholders must abide by their commitments under the agreements.”

While speaking on the rationale for CISLAC intervention as an organisation, he said Oyo State had witnessed issue of violence in campaigns and rallies, most recently in Igangan and Oyo township; coupled with other tune of threats, harassment, and intimidation while on campaign train as well as destruction of posters and the likes, hence the need synthesise the people that “it is far easier to thrive in peace than to combat chaos.”





The CISLAC boss therefore called on other observatory stakeholders such as the civil society organisations and media to also play their role to ensure compliance to the provisions of the peace agreements.

He also admonished security agencies to ensure that they tackle voters and public intimidation of any sort, just as he charged the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to make concerted efforts to do the right things at the right time in order to avoid instances that can raise tensions during this sensitive period of elections.

In her remarks, the manager, Monitoring Evaluation Accountability and Learning (MEAL), CISLAC, Lovelyn Agbor-Gabriel, appreciated the media in its efforts at magnifying activities of CISLAC and providing a platform for a wide reach.