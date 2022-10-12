15 million Obi-dients online verified with PVC ― Doyin Okupe

Presidential Candidate of the labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has 15 million verified votes ahead of the 2023 elections, Director General, Labour Party Doyin Okupe has said at the public presentation of the 1,234 members of the Presidential Campaign Council.

According to Doyin Okupe, the records show that there are more new voters than old voters, therefore, the pool of new voters with their power of tsunami would destroy the structures of the expired ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The National Secretary, of the Labour Party, Clement Ojukwu, who announced some leaders of the 1,234, member presidential council said it would be chaired by Alhaji, AIG Muhammadu Zarewa.

Others are Clement Ojukwu, Secretary General of the Party, Barrister Julius Abure the Chairman of the Advisory Council of the campaign While Dr Doyin Okupe, would be the Director General of the Campaign Council and Chief Oseluka Obazee, would be the General Manager of the Council

Okupe maintained that Peter Obi remain the Candidate to beat in the 2023 elections.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I’ll Hand Over A Nigeria Free Of Insecurity, Buhari Assures

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reassured Nigerians that he would hand over a Nigeria free of insecurity to the next set of leaders in 2023, assuring that his administration would root out all forms of banditry…

How Nigerian Doctors, Other Foreigners Are ‘Exploited’ In UK —BBC Investigation

NIGERIAN doctors recruited to practice in the United Kingdom (UK) are being professionally exploited, a report put together by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has claimed…

Bishop Sacks Five Catholic Priests Over Alleged Insubordination

The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State, Right Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye, has relieved five priests in the diocese of their duties over alleged insubordination…

King Charles Lll Coronation To Take Place May 6

Buckingham Palace has announced that the coronation of His Majesty King Charles lll and the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey, London…





Over 1.411m Nigerians Affected By Flood In 31 States, FCT, 500 Killed ― FG

No fewer than 1.411 million have so far been affected by the ravaging flood in31 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), out of which 500 were reportedly died, according to the Nigerian government…

EDITORIAL: The Release Of 23 Hostages

AFTER languishing in captivity for over six months, the 23 hostages about whom many Nigerians had nursed apprehension were released last week amid palpable relief and joy among their long-suffering family members and Nigerians in general…

15 million Obi-dients online verified with PVC ― Doyin Okupe