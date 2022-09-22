15 killed, several injured as suspected herders invade Benue communities

No fewer than 15 people have been killed by suspected herdsmen early hours of today. The herders were reported to have invaded two communities; Mchia village in Mbagber council ward and Mou village in Ukemberagya/Tswarev council ward all in Logo LGAs.

“The attackers stormed the villages between 11 pm and midnight of Wednesday, twelve people were killed at Mchia community and three people at Mou village with about 13 people injured,” a local who did not want to be mentioned told our correspondent on the phone.

The commissioner of police in Benue State, Wale Abass who confirmed the attacks said that 10 people were killed and eight injured.

More to come…

