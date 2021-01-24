15 killed on Abuja-Kaduna highway while driving against traffic

Fifteen people have died in accidents on the Abuja-Kaduna highway while they were travelling against the normal flow of traffic in order to avoid traffic congestion.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said a report on the accidents was presented to the Kaduna State Government by the military and security agencies conducting security operations along the route, indicating that the accidents happened within the last 72 hours.

The report also indicated that early Sunday morning around the Greenfield University in Chikun local government there was an accident involving a trailer conveying grains and motorcycles to Abuja.

The accident was caused by a combination of speeding and driving against the direction of traffic. The development caused the trailer to veer off the road and tip over on its side.

“Seven persons died in the crash, with five injured, who are now receiving treatment in hospital. Troops and security agencies helped clear the site and ensure the normal flow of traffic.

“Several other fatal accidents have occurred recently along the route, all caused by drivers switching lanes to drive against the normal flow of traffic, usually leading to head-on collisions with oncoming vehicles.

“On Saturday morning, two lives were lost in such a crash around Olam Farms. Two days before that, four persons died in another crash close to the NYSC camp. A similar crash occurred last Wednesday, January 20th 2021.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed dismay at the report, and commiserated with the families of the deceased while wishing the injured quick recovery.”

The governor reiterated his call to drivers plying the highway to desist from dangerous practices, especially speeding and driving against the flow of traffic, which remains prohibited by the Kaduna State Government.

“While acknowledging the inconvenience posed by defects on the route, the governor pointed out that the risks incurred by switching to another lane to drive against the flow of traffic are too great, as clearly indicated by the number of deadly crashes witnessed on the route in the past month.”

