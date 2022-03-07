15 indigent students in Oluyole benefit firm lawmaker’s scholarship

15 undergraduates from different parts of the Oluyole Federal Constituency, who are studying for various degree programmes within Nigeria have become beneficiaries of scholarships awarded by the lawmaker representing the constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the Chairman, of House Committee on Diaspora said that her decision to sponsor the students dates back to her promise in 2019 when she was elected into the House of Representatives, adding that this is part of her contributions to improve the Educational system within Oluyole Federal Constituency, Oyo State and the nation at large.

She explained further that the undergraduates, some of whom would be paid another tranche of their scholarships this month, were selected based on merit from communities within her constituency and most of them are from poor backgrounds.

The House of Representatives member disclosed further that her intervention programme was not limited to sponsoring students to embark on degree programmes at universities, adding that “we have trained and will keep training indigenes in vocations they have shown interests in.”

A former Deputy Chairman and Leader of the APC, Hon Olalekan Adeyemo, had described the scholarship programme as a wise investment in the future of the younger generation within her constituency by despite her very slim purse.

He suggested that many House of Representatives members ought to take a cue from what Representative Akande-Sadipe had done, describing it as a laudable achievement.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship programme are Gabriel Akinade Oluwasegun, Willie Harry Oluwadamilola Esther, Ajibodu Olukunle Moses, Azeez Adekunle Kabir, Olasunkanmi Joshua Oladimeji and Ajibola Adesina Friday.

Others are Bello Quadri Kolade, Abdulrasak Salamat Kehinde, Adetona Mariam Omolayo, Salahudeen Aishat Adenike, Olalere Ololade Olamide, Oyewale Abolade John, Agboola Aminat Olapeju, Olalere Victoria Mayowa, and Gloria Chimeze.

One of the beneficiaries, Agboola Aminat Olapeju commended the efforts of Representative Akande-Sadipe on behalf of her colleagues, for counting them worthy of the programme.

