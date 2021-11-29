15 die in fatal motor accident in Jigawa

FIFTEEN people lost their lives in a fatal motor accident on Achilafiya to Karkarna Road, near the headquarters of Yankwashi Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A press statement made available to Tribune Online in Dutse by the Jigawa State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Lawan Shisu said that the two vehicles coming opposing directions had a head-on collision and one vehicle went to flame and two occupants burnt beyond recognition

The statement said the accident occured when the driver of one of the vehicles was trying to dodge a pothole along the road, thereby losing control. The vehicle caught fire leading to the death of one Bashir Ahmed and one other passenger on the spot.

“As a result of the accident, the said Bashir Ahmed and other passengers in his vehicle were burnt on the spot beyond recognition.

“Ashiru Sani, the other driver and 12 passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Primary Health Care (PHC) Hospital Karkarna for treatment.”

He added that all the victims died on admission and their corpses were examined by medical doctors.

He said that the case was under investigation.

