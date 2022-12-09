14th BON Awards: How Nollywood’s glamorous, political class turned up for Owerri edition

It was an evening of glitz, glamour, and ultimate artistic representation when Nollywood stars landed in Owerri on Saturday, December 3 for the 2022 edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.

Some of Nollywood’s finest thespians and music stars gathered for the 14th edition of the Best Of Nollywood awards in Owerri, Imo State under the watchful eyes of the host, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

By the end of the night, several quality Nollywood films that held audiences spellbound in the last year received multiple awards, including ‘Almajiri’, ‘Ayinla’, and ‘Amina’.

Toka McBaror’s ‘Almajiri’ and Director Mo’s ‘Obsession’ emerged as the biggest winners of 2022 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.

The 2023 BON awards saw various entertainment stakeholders receive awards for their works in 2022, with ‘Almajiri’ winning the ‘Movie of the Year’ award.

Apart from clinching the Best Actor in a leading role (English), ‘Almajiri’ also bagged the Best Cinematography, Best Actor in a Supporting role (English), Best Production Design, Best Child Actress, and Best Social Message awards. Giving ‘Almajiri’ a run for its money at the awards were Tunde Kelani and Jade Osiberu’s ‘Ayinla,’ Izu Ojukwu’s ‘Amina’ and Director Mo’s ‘Obsession’.

‘Ayinla’ carted away with four awards in different categories including Best Actor in a Lead Role (Yoruba), Best Actor in a Support Role (Yoruba), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba), Best Use of Nigerian food, while Izu Ojukwu’s ‘Amina’ also took home the award for Best Costume, Best Sound, and Director of the year. Director Mo’s Obsession also won the award for Best Supporting Actress (English) and Best MakeUp categories.

The highlight of the evening was when revered thespian, Prince Jide Kosoko, and Ebele Okaro, were given Special Recognition awards. The awards were presented by Governor Uzodinma, who stated that he was happy to host the awards ceremony in Owerri.

He stated that “From the little research I did, it is very clear to me that most of the actors and actresses from Imo State are doing very well in the industry. I know that this industry has a lot of potential if properly harnessed. I want to thank you for the role you are playing. What I have seen tonight shows that anything that is good is worthy of being celebrated. Therefore, as you have brought this to us, Imo State government will continue to support the Best Of Nollywood (BON). We will make sure that this industry is supported in our programs and various policies of the government. As you are aware, most of your members are already in my cabinet.”

Kosoko and Okaro, while expressing delight for being recognised in the creative industry thanked the governor. In his speech, Kosoko dedicated his award to the industry as well as All Progressive Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I join my other colleagues to express appreciation for the good job you are doing in this state. May almighty God continue to favour you. Permit me to dedicate this to someone who has been contributing to the growth and promotion of entertainment in this part of the world. I dedicate this to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Prince Kosoko said.

Other winners of the night include Abayomi Alvin who won the award for Most promising actor while Efe Irele won the Most promising actress. Again, Abayomi won the award for the Best Kiss in a film. Other winners include Damilola Oni and Kiki Bakare, who won Trailblazers awards.Lanre Adediwura and Juliet Njemanze for Revelations of the year awards, ‘Cold’ for Best Editing and Special Effect, ‘Breaded Life’ for Best Screenplay and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi harped on the importance of supporting the Nigerian film industry during his speech at the event.





“Nollywood brings about employment, and if properly structured and managed can be a major source of annual earnings.

Looking back at the Nollywood year, it’s been tough, but practitioners move on as usual while putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians. I thank Governor Hope Uzodinma for agreeing to host the event and not just paying lip service but going all out to ensure this is a success,” said Oloketuyi.

He also urged Governor Uzodinma to use Nollywood to sell his government as he looks towards a return to office. “I would like to seize this opportunity to ask our good governor to use Nollywood to sell his government and its programmes to the people. People relate easily with the stars. Speaking on the importance Atanda expressed her joy for being recognised in the creative industry.”