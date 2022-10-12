142 cassava farmers receive farm inputs in Delta

The handing out of farm input support package to beneficiaries of the 2022 Youth Agricultural and Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) in cassava cultivation in Delta State has commenced.

The inputs support package is made up of agro-chemicals, knapsack sprayer, fertilisers, N100,000 cash for farm labour and cassava cutting of 50 bundles to each YAGEPreneur.

The flag-off exercise in Asaba which was witnessed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Festus Ogas, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Godfrey Enitan and the state’s Commissioner for Youth Egwunyenga, was attended by selected already existing youth farmers otherwise known as Brown YAGEP beneficiaries within Delta North senatorial district.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, Agas said that the primary aim of every government is to make life more meaningful for its people, adding that Delta is a developing economy state.

“In 2015, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made a covenant with youths and women to create job. This was a promise made and a promise kept,” he said

He pointed out that the state government had trained and established 12,800 entrepreneurs through its various job creation programmes.

He charged them to make judicious use of the farm inputs and to be good ambassadors of Governor Okowa’s drive to make life more meaningful for them.

In his remarks, Dr. Enitan, restated the governor’s passion to boost agriculture and food security in the state.

Also, Commissioner for Youth, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, tasked them to have the right mindset in order to use the support package to produce results that would enhance their lives and those of their families.

Earlier, the Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer and Head of the Delta State Job and Head Creation Bureau, Professor Erc Eboh, said the handing-out of farm inputs support package followed the orientation and farm enterprise training for YAGEP beneficiaries in cassava cultivation.

“This is the first distribution centre, which will be followed by the distribution at various centres, including Agbor, Oghara, Eku, Ughelli, Oleh and Amukpe,” he said.”

