140 youths set for NLNG train 7- NC-HCD project

Not less than 140 Nigerian youths have been selected to benefit from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Nigeria LNG, facilitated Advanced National Content-Human Capital Development (NC- HCD) training on the Train 7 project in Bonny kingdom, Rivers State.

The 3 months programme, which is in its third phase has seen two other batches commissioned to go on similar trainings between late 2024 and early 2025.

The trainees are expected to undergo a robust on-the-job training and mentoring in Facility Management, Engineering, ICT, HSE, Quality Assurance and Quality Control, Welding and Fabrication amongst other disciplines.

Speaking at the kick-off of the Train 7 Project Human Capacity Development Advanced Training Programme in Port Harcourt, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development of NLNG, Dr Sophia Horsfall stated that the training was a reaffirmation of NLNG’s unwavering commitment to the Human Capital Development mandate of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the NCDMB, to build a strong, skilled, and competitive Nigerian workforce, for the oil and gas industry.

She noted that the NLNG believed that the foundation of true and lasting development lies in the empowerment of the people, particularly the youths saying that that was why the company was embarking on the training.

Horsfall said that Batch A of the NLNG T7 HCD Basic Training Programme commenced in November 2024 with 331 trainees undergoing capacity development in Facility Management, Engineering, ICT, HSE, Quality Assurance and Quality Control, Welding and Fabrication amongst other disciplines while Batch B of the NLNG Train 7 Basic Training Programme which also kicked off on 27th May 2025, had 70 trainees undergoing capacity development in Data Analytics and Supply Chain Management.

“Today 140 trainees are being inaugurated to undergo a robust advanced on the job training programme (OJT) within NLNG facilities, to further enhance skills obtained in various disciplines. These are critical skills required in the industry and a testament to many impressive benefits of the NLNG Train 7 Project which is currently at about 80% completion”, she declared.

The NLNG General Manager External Relations and Sustainable Development urged the trainees to seize the opportunity to acquire skills that would last them beyond the project stressing that the company was committed to initiatives that aligned business successes with national development.

Horsfall said; “At NLNG, we remain committed to initiatives that align business success with national development.

“As we begin this new phase, let it mark the start of transformational journeys for our trainees, for our communities, and for Nigeria, in keeping with our vision of inspiring a sustainable future”.

“This event is more than a routine milestone—it is a declaration of our collective commitment to nurturing world-class Nigerian professionals who will shape the future of our oil and gas industry”, stated Engr. Felix Ogbe, Executive Secretary of NCDMB in his remarks at the event.

Represented by Mrs Tarilate Teide-Bribena, Manager, Human Capacity Development of NCDMB, the NCDMB boss said the training represented a collective commitment to nurturing world-class Nigerian professionals that would shape the future of the country’s oil and gas industry.

He asserted that projects such as the NLNG Train 7 NC-HCD were embodiment of a functional collaborations that foster a pipeline of skilled professionals capable of driving innovation and efficiency in the oil and gas value chain.

He said that as a result of the collaboration, Nigerian youths were being strategically equipped to take on high-value roles, participate in international projects, and contribute meaningfully to the global energy market and thereby fulfilling the broader goals of economic inclusion and national development envisioned under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Engr. Ogbe charged the trainees to see the programme as a privilege to better their lives while urging them to remain focused.

“I must pause here to commend Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) for your unwavering partnership in this journey. Over the years, NLNG has not only complied with Nigerian Content requirements but has consistently shown leadership in embracing the spirit of national capacity building.

“This project, and your continued collaboration, further validates your role as a trusted and forward-looking partner in the development of our human capital base,” he stated.

On his part, the Project Director of NLNG Train 7, Engr Ali Uwais who was represented at the event by the Engr Joshua Anemeje, the Manager, Corporate Liaison of Train 7, urged the trainees not to be carried away by the hospitality of Bonny Kingdom but to take advantage of every opportunity created by the training to learn new skills to enhance their lives.

Speaking with journalists, one of the trainees, Nnadi Divine Chikwado while thanking NLNG for the opportunity, noted that the process of application and selection for the training was seamless pledging to make the best of the training to improve himself.

